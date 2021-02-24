KITCHENER -- Hardened, compressed snow and ice in local waterways has created increased conditions for flooding along the Grand River watershed.

According to the Grand River Conservation Authority, the flood risk this spring is considered high because of these factors, which have lingered since mid-December.

Although January started relatively mild, a cold February filled with above-average precipitation has resulted in a snowpack with higher-than-average water content.

The conservation authority also notes that there are unsafe ice conditions, adding that, although these conditions are less significant than 2018 or 2019, the possibility of ice jam-related flooding is still a possibility.

Environment Canada is also predicting warmer-than-normal temperatures for the watershed over the next three months and normal precipitation, which could contribute to increased risk of flooding.

The GRCA said that reservoirs are at their normal level for this time of year, but they're monitoring them closely.

More information on flooding in the Grand River Watershed, including a flood warning system, can be found here.