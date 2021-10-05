Hidden garden on top of Stone Road Mall growing food for those in need
A garden hidden on top of Guelph's Stone Road Mall is being used to grow produce for those in need.
The project first planted in the spring and has been a huge success.
"First we were hoping for 50 pounds of donateable food, then we saw the first harvest was 20 pounds so we upped our target to 100," said Kurt Vosper, operations supervisor at Stone Road Mall.
Many of the necessary materials for the garden are upcycled. Garden boxes are built from leftover delivery pallets and rain is collected for watering.
"We're been building a compost project since 2008 and that's how we used the soil to enrich for the plants," said Christina Magee, marketing manager for Stone Road Mall.
"We get a lot of organics from our food vendors, things like coffee grinds, tea leaves, vegetable products," Vosper added.
The Rooftop Garden at Stone Road Mall in Guelph. (CTV Kitchener)
The harvest is then distributed by The Seed, part of the Guelph Community Health Center.
"Our motto these days is it takes a community to feed a community," said Madeline Barber, The Seed's community resources coordinator.
Annually, The Seed delivers the equivalent of $1.5 million worth of food to those in need across Wellington County.
Stone Road Mall has already donated 165 pounds of food this season. Magee said the mall plants to double the project in size next year.
"We would love to see all corporations or businesses in Guelph and Wellington start similar projects," Barber said, "It really is a case of small steps leads to really big outcomes."
