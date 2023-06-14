Here's why funnel cloud warnings should be taken seriously

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reminding people to take funnel cloud warnings seriously, after a weather advisory was issued for parts of southwestern Ontario two days in a row.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada lifted its alert about the possibility of funnel clouds in the Region of Waterloo and Wellington County shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The day before, two possible tornados were reported in southwestern Ontario – one near Woodstock and the other south of London in the Talbotville area.

“Funnel clouds are just that – clouds that look like funnels,” Meteorologist Gerald Cheng with Environment and Climate Change Canada said.

“When we call them funnel clouds, it means that they’re staying up in the air – they don’t touch the ground.”

When wind flow on the ground meets the funnel cloud, they reinforce one another and touch the ground, Cheng explained.

“Once they touch the ground, then it becomes a tornado and that’s when it becomes concerning,” he said.

“When people see a funnel cloud they should think of where to seek shelter, because once a funnel crowd touches ground, it becomes a tornado, and that’s the time to seek shelter right away. Don’t wait.”

Cheng said they call them “land spout tornados.”

They typically aren’t very strong, but can still cause damage.

“Such as damaging roofs, it could topple trees and it could still make debris go airborne and blow around so it’s something to keep in mind if you are doing outdoor activities,” Cheng said.