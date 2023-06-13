Possible tornado reported near Woodstock, Ont.

Environment Canada has ended its tornado warning for a portion of southwestern Ontario after saying a “possible tornado has been reported near Beachville and is moving to the northeast.”

Beachville lies just west of Woodstock, Ont.

Meanwhile, the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) at Western University is investigating a possible tornado in the Talbotville area.

According to NTP, a preliminary survey found a narrow path of damage that included buildings and trees.

The national weather agency issued a tornado wanring at 7:51 p.m. for Woodstock, Oxford County, London and Middlesex County, but around 8:30 p.m. downgraded the outlook to a weather advisory.

At 8:28 p.m., Environment Canada extended the weather advisory to Waterloo region. It has since been lifted.

"Conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds this evening," the weather advisory read.

The weather agency also issued a weather advisory prior to the tornado warning.

"These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado," the advisory read.

“Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

Video footage posted to Facebook from the Beachville area shows what appears to be a funnel cloud forming.

It is unclear if this funnel cloud is the one Environment Canada believes may have touched down.