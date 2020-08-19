KITCHENER -- Students in Ontario will head back to school in a few short weeks.

The provincial government mandated masks for students in Grades 4 to 12, but some local school boards in and around Waterloo region have chosen to also require masks for younger students.

MASKS FOR ALL GRADES

On Monday night, the Waterloo Region District School Board trustees voted to make masks mandatory in all indoor spaces for all students, staff and visitors. The WRDSB also mandates mask use on buses to and from school.

The school board said it would provide five reusable masks for elementary school students and three for secondary students. There will also be disposable masks on hand if needed.

The WRDSB said it invested $1.4 million into its masking plan.

The Upper Grand District School Board trustees followed suit on Tuesday night, also voting for mandatory masks for students in all grades.

The school board said it will focus on education when encouraging younger students to comply with the mask rule.

All students in that school board will also need to wear masks while on the bus.

SCHOOL BOARDS CONSIDERING CHANGES

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board hasn't mandated masks for all students yet.

Children in kindergarten to Grade 3 are encouraged to wear them.

The school board said it plans to discuss the possibility of mandatory masks for all students at a special board meeting next week.

Several other local school boards, including the Wellington Catholic District School Board, the Grand Erie District School Board and the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board, also plan to discuss changing their policy to include younger students at upcoming meetings.

Here's a breakdown of mask policies at local schools: