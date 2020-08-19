WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Catholic District School Board will not be expanding its mask policy to its youngest students.

The decision comes Tuesday and a day after the region’s public board made face coverings mandatory for students of all ages.

Catholic board officials tell CTV News they will continue to only encourage students in kindergarten to grade three to wear masks.

They add that they understand how it can sometimes be more detrimental for younger children to wear them or if they’re unable.

Not wearing the face covering properly or constantly touching it were examples provided of detrimental behaviour.