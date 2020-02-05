KITCHENER -- After a limited supply helped push detached house prices to an average of $670,944 last month, it begs the question: are homes in Waterloo Region worth what they're selling for?

While the question may not have a definitive answer and depends on the person, here's a comparison of what you can get for the same price around the country.

Waterloo:

47 Willow St. - $675,000

3 bedrooms, 2 baths

Features: Renovated basement, uptown location near transit



Jenna Lee Cody, Re/Max Twin City Realty Inc. / Realtor.ca

Kitchener:

260 Lemon Grass Cres. - $675,000

4+1 bedrooms, 4 baths

Features: $25,000 in recent upgrades, basement rental unit



Faisal Fiaz, Century 21 Green Realty Inc. / Realtor.ca

Toronto:

70 Kenmark Blvd. - $668,800

3+2 bedrooms, 2 baths

Features: Walkable neighbourhood near subway, new renovations



Susan Nacario, Homelife Hearts Realty Inc. / Realtor.ca

Montreal:

5100 Av. O'Bryan - $680,000

3 bedrooms, 1 bath

Features: Located between two parks, large patio



Stacey Newton, Royal LePage Village – N.D.G. / Realtor.ca

St. John's:

37 Dublin Rd. - $679,900

3+3 bedrooms, 4 baths

Features: Spanish-style clay tile roof, high ceilings



Trish Greene, Re/Max Realty Specialists Ltd. / Realtor.ca

Halifax:

6070 Shirley St. S. - $669,000

3+1 bedrooms, 3 baths

Features: Near university, hospital and downtown, large deck



Scott Allison, Exit Realty Metro – A700 / Realtor.ca

Saint John, NB:

44 Anchorage Ave. - $675,000

3+2 bedrooms, 3 baths

Features: Balcony overlooks river, triple-car heated garage



Janice Purdy, Exit Realty Specialists / Realtor.ca

Moose Jaw, Sask.:

29 Mustang Trl. - $668,800

4 bedrooms, 3 baths

Features: 2.72 acre lot, spa-like bathroom in master bedroom



Patricia and Ken McDowell, Realty Executives MJ / Realtor.ca

Calgary:

229 14 Av. NE. - $675,000

2+2 bedrooms, 4 bedrooms

Features: Minutes from downtown, redevelopment opportunity



Joe Viani, Re/Max Real Estate (Central) / Realtor.ca

Victoria:

1215 Basil Ave. - $680,000

3 bedrooms, 2 baths

Features: Extra detached accommodation, amenities nearby



Danielle and Blake Moreau, Sutton Group West Coast Realty / Realtor.ca

Owen Sound:

358 5th Ave. W. - $669,900

2+2 bedrooms, 3 baths

Features: Over 3,000 sq. ft., under two years old



Bill McFarlane, Sutton-Sound Realty Inc. / Realtor.ca

Seguin, Ont.:

49 Regency Dr. - $675,000

4 bedrooms, 3 baths

Features: 5.4 acres, 364 feet of frontage on Richmond Lake



Holly Cascanette, Re/Max Parry Sound Muskoka Realty Ltd. / Realtor.ca

Lake of Bays, Ont.:

1600 South Portage Rd. - $679,900

3 bedrooms, 3 baths

Features: Confederation log home, over 25 acres



Kayley Spalding, Coldwell Banker Thompson Real Estate / Realtor.ca

Surrey, BC:

13925 116 Ave. - $678,888

3 bedrooms, 1 bath

Features: Land value, over 9,700 sq. ft. lot



Craig Guthrie, Royal LePage West Real Estate Services / Realtor.ca