KITCHENER -- After a limited supply helped push detached house prices to an average of $670,944 last month, it begs the question: are homes in Waterloo Region worth what they're selling for?

While the question may not have a definitive answer and depends on the person, here's a comparison of what you can get for the same price around the country.

Waterloo:

  • 47 Willow St. - $675,000
  • 3 bedrooms, 2 baths
  • Features: Renovated basement, uptown location near transit

Waterloo home for sale
Jenna Lee Cody, Re/Max Twin City Realty Inc. / Realtor.ca

Kitchener:

  • 260 Lemon Grass Cres. - $675,000
  • 4+1 bedrooms, 4 baths
  • Features: $25,000 in recent upgrades, basement rental unit

Kitchener home for sale
Faisal Fiaz, Century 21 Green Realty Inc. / Realtor.ca

Toronto:

  • 70 Kenmark Blvd. - $668,800
  • 3+2 bedrooms, 2 baths
  • Features: Walkable neighbourhood near subway, new renovations

Toronto home for sale
Susan Nacario, Homelife Hearts Realty Inc. / Realtor.ca

Montreal:

  • 5100 Av. O'Bryan - $680,000
  • 3 bedrooms, 1 bath
  • Features: Located between two parks, large patio

Montreal home for sale
Stacey Newton, Royal LePage Village – N.D.G. / Realtor.ca

St. John's:

  • 37 Dublin Rd. - $679,900
  • 3+3 bedrooms, 4 baths
  • Features: Spanish-style clay tile roof, high ceilings

St. John's house for sale
Trish Greene, Re/Max Realty Specialists Ltd. / Realtor.ca

Halifax:

  • 6070 Shirley St. S. - $669,000
  • 3+1 bedrooms, 3 baths
  • Features: Near university, hospital and downtown, large deck

Halifax home for sale
Scott Allison, Exit Realty Metro – A700 / Realtor.ca

Saint John, NB:

  • 44 Anchorage Ave. - $675,000
  • 3+2 bedrooms, 3 baths
  • Features: Balcony overlooks river, triple-car heated garage

Saint John home for sale
Janice Purdy, Exit Realty Specialists / Realtor.ca

Moose Jaw, Sask.:

  • 29 Mustang Trl. - $668,800
  • 4 bedrooms, 3 baths
  • Features: 2.72 acre lot, spa-like bathroom in master bedroom

Moose Jaw house for sale
Patricia and Ken McDowell, Realty Executives MJ / Realtor.ca

Calgary:

  • 229 14 Av. NE. - $675,000
  • 2+2 bedrooms, 4 bedrooms
  • Features: Minutes from downtown, redevelopment opportunity

Calgary home for sale
Joe Viani, Re/Max Real Estate (Central) / Realtor.ca

Victoria:

  • 1215 Basil Ave. - $680,000
  • 3 bedrooms, 2 baths
  • Features: Extra detached accommodation, amenities nearby

Victoria house for sale
Danielle and Blake Moreau, Sutton Group West Coast Realty / Realtor.ca

Owen Sound:

  • 358 5th Ave. W. - $669,900
  • 2+2 bedrooms, 3 baths
  • Features: Over 3,000 sq. ft., under two years old

Owen Sound house for sale
Bill McFarlane, Sutton-Sound Realty Inc. / Realtor.ca

Seguin, Ont.:

  • 49 Regency Dr. - $675,000
  • 4 bedrooms, 3 baths
  • Features: 5.4 acres, 364 feet of frontage on Richmond Lake

Seguin house for sale
Holly Cascanette, Re/Max Parry Sound Muskoka Realty Ltd. / Realtor.ca

Lake of Bays, Ont.:

  • 1600 South Portage Rd. - $679,900
  • 3 bedrooms, 3 baths
  • Features: Confederation log home, over 25 acres

Lake of Bays house for sale
Kayley Spalding, Coldwell Banker Thompson Real Estate / Realtor.ca

Surrey, BC:

  • 13925 116 Ave. - $678,888
  • 3 bedrooms, 1 bath
  • Features: Land value, over 9,700 sq. ft. lot

Surrey home for sale
Craig Guthrie, Royal LePage West Real Estate Services / Realtor.ca