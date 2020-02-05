Here's what you can buy in other cities for the average price of a home in Waterloo Region
Jenna Lee Cody, Re/Max Twin City Realty Inc. / Realtor.ca
KITCHENER -- After a limited supply helped push detached house prices to an average of $670,944 last month, it begs the question: are homes in Waterloo Region worth what they're selling for?
While the question may not have a definitive answer and depends on the person, here's a comparison of what you can get for the same price around the country.
Waterloo:
- 47 Willow St. - $675,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 baths
- Features: Renovated basement, uptown location near transit
Jenna Lee Cody, Re/Max Twin City Realty Inc. / Realtor.ca
Kitchener:
- 260 Lemon Grass Cres. - $675,000
- 4+1 bedrooms, 4 baths
- Features: $25,000 in recent upgrades, basement rental unit
Faisal Fiaz, Century 21 Green Realty Inc. / Realtor.ca
Toronto:
- 70 Kenmark Blvd. - $668,800
- 3+2 bedrooms, 2 baths
- Features: Walkable neighbourhood near subway, new renovations
Susan Nacario, Homelife Hearts Realty Inc. / Realtor.ca
Montreal:
- 5100 Av. O'Bryan - $680,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bath
- Features: Located between two parks, large patio
Stacey Newton, Royal LePage Village – N.D.G. / Realtor.ca
St. John's:
- 37 Dublin Rd. - $679,900
- 3+3 bedrooms, 4 baths
- Features: Spanish-style clay tile roof, high ceilings
Trish Greene, Re/Max Realty Specialists Ltd. / Realtor.ca
Halifax:
- 6070 Shirley St. S. - $669,000
- 3+1 bedrooms, 3 baths
- Features: Near university, hospital and downtown, large deck
Scott Allison, Exit Realty Metro – A700 / Realtor.ca
Saint John, NB:
- 44 Anchorage Ave. - $675,000
- 3+2 bedrooms, 3 baths
- Features: Balcony overlooks river, triple-car heated garage
Janice Purdy, Exit Realty Specialists / Realtor.ca
Moose Jaw, Sask.:
- 29 Mustang Trl. - $668,800
- 4 bedrooms, 3 baths
- Features: 2.72 acre lot, spa-like bathroom in master bedroom
Patricia and Ken McDowell, Realty Executives MJ / Realtor.ca
Calgary:
- 229 14 Av. NE. - $675,000
- 2+2 bedrooms, 4 bedrooms
- Features: Minutes from downtown, redevelopment opportunity
Joe Viani, Re/Max Real Estate (Central) / Realtor.ca
Victoria:
- 1215 Basil Ave. - $680,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 baths
- Features: Extra detached accommodation, amenities nearby
Danielle and Blake Moreau, Sutton Group West Coast Realty / Realtor.ca
Owen Sound:
- 358 5th Ave. W. - $669,900
- 2+2 bedrooms, 3 baths
- Features: Over 3,000 sq. ft., under two years old
Bill McFarlane, Sutton-Sound Realty Inc. / Realtor.ca
Seguin, Ont.:
- 49 Regency Dr. - $675,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 baths
- Features: 5.4 acres, 364 feet of frontage on Richmond Lake
Holly Cascanette, Re/Max Parry Sound Muskoka Realty Ltd. / Realtor.ca
Lake of Bays, Ont.:
- 1600 South Portage Rd. - $679,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 baths
- Features: Confederation log home, over 25 acres
Kayley Spalding, Coldwell Banker Thompson Real Estate / Realtor.ca
Surrey, BC:
- 13925 116 Ave. - $678,888
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bath
- Features: Land value, over 9,700 sq. ft. lot
Craig Guthrie, Royal LePage West Real Estate Services / Realtor.ca