Here's the local breakdown of monkeypox cases as it’s declared a global health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

The decision was made by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday.

Data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows five provinces in Canada have reported cases of monkeypox.

Of these, Quebec has the highest count at 331, followed by Ontario with 288, B.C. with 48, Alberta with 12 and Saskatchewan reporting two cases.

Public Health Ontario’s epidemiological summary from May 20 to July 21 shows the 288 cases in Ontario are spread across 19 of the province’s 34 public health units.

To date, 287 cases have been found in men, with only one case found in a female.

There have been no recorded deaths in Ontario from monkeypox.

Across Waterloo region and surrounding areas, the number of monkeypox cases has remained relatively low compared to other health units.

As of the global health emergency declaration, only three cases have been reported.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) public health has reported two cases to date.

Both cases are in men.

The first case reported by WDG was on June 16 and was a man aged 20-30 who lives in Guelph. The second case was found earlier this week in a male in his 60s who was visiting Wellington County.

On July 11, The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) said it had found the first laboratory-confirmed case of monkeypox in the region.

Upon discovering the monkeypox case, the health unit said the risk to the public is still low.

To preserve the safety of the individual, the health unit did not specify any further details.

The Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services has not reported any cases as of July 23.