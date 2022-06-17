First case of monkeypox confirmed in Guelph, Ont.
Public health officials have identified the first local case of moneypox in Guelph, Ont.
The case was confirmed on Thursday in a man between the ages 20 and 30, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) said in a news release Friday.
Public health is completing follow-up treatment and contacting anyone who might be at risk from this case including those who may require vaccination, WDGPH said.
“There is no increased risk of monkeypox to the general public stemming from this case,” Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, associate medical officer of health for WDGPH said in the release.
“The virus is primarily transmitted through contact with fluid from the virus’ lesions, so it is important to be aware and take necessary precautions if you are in intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox lesions.”
Beyond taking steps to reduce the risk of infection, no action is required from the public, however people should be aware of monkeypox symptoms and contact their doctor with any concerns, WDGPH said.
WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF MONKEYPOX?
Human monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, which is related to the smallpox virus.
It presents with symptoms similar to, but less severe than, smallpox, said WDGPH.
Those symptoms can include fever, headache, fatigue, and a rash or lesions that may appear on the face or genitals and then spread to other areas.
HOW IS MONKEYPOX SPREAD?
The virus is primarily transmitted through contact with fluid from monkeypox lesions on the infected person’s skin.
A close contact of a positive monkeypox case is defined as someone who has had intimate, skin-to-skin contact with the monkeypox rash or contact with the case’s infectious droplets, WDGPH said.
WHAT IS THE TREATMENT FOR MONKEYPOX?
Most people recover on their own without treatment, and close contacts of a positive case can be effectively treated with a vaccine, WDGPH said.
