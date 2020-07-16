KITCHENER -- As Waterloo Region prepares to enter Stage 3 on Friday, local restaurants are also getting ready to reopen indoor seating to customers.

In anticipation of the reopening, the region hosted an online panel on Thursday morning, inviting restaurant owners to ask questions and learn from other businesses that have gone through the process of opening outdoor dining.

“One of my big concerns is complacency curve, where it becomes so kinesthetic, so we have to continually preach about it every single day and remind people,” said Jody Palubiski, CEO of the Charcoal Group of restaurants during the discussion.

Representatives from local restaurants also explained how they're introducing the changes to staff.

“I think one of the things we can do is lead by example, keep it current, keep talking about it every single day and share positive feedback we did receive about how we've been handling it,” said Palubiski.

He also expressed an interest in keeping some of the changes around after the pandemic, including the extended patio seating as well as the province’s more flexible liquor laws.

“Hopefully those things catch on and we don’t see a complete pull back of those opportunities that were afforded us,” he added.

The region has already released safety guidelines for restaurants, including servers keeping a two-metredistance from diners when taking orders and wearing a face covering while serving.

During the meeting, region officials clarified that kitchen staff do not have to wear masks under the bylaw, instead saying that is decision is left up to each business.

Officials also say restaurants are not required to take contact information of patrons, but say it is recommended for contact tracing.

As of 12:01 a.m. Friday, dine-in restaurants will officially be allowed to reopen their doors however, certain things will still not be allowed for the time being, including dancing at restaurants and bars, buffet-style food, and private karaoke rooms.

In a bid to help attract residents back out to restaurants, the region has also introduced the Art Fresco Public Art Project, inviting local artist to paint picnic tables with their designs.

Those colourful picnic tables are expected to be distributed to local restaurants on July 27.

Stage 3 of reopening allows indoor gatherings of up to 50 people.