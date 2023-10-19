'Her memory and legacy will live forever': Esther the Wonder Pig passes away

Esther the Wonder Pig, the celebrity swine who played an integral role in advancing veterinary care in Guelph, has passed away.

Esther’s owners made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday.

“Even though Esther is no longer physically with us, her memory and legacy will live forever. Esther is immortal, and we will continue to show the world that all animals deserve to be loved just like she was,” read the post.

Esther the Wonder Pig is shown in this photo from the Esther the Wonder Pig Facebook page.Esther, from Campbellville, became a local star over the past few years. While she’s often recognized for her size of more than 600 lbs., her impact on the community was just as big.

She dealt with a number of health complications, including breast cancer, which led to a new initiative to rescue and rehabilitate abandoned and abused farm animals.

Esther also helped raise money to bring Canada’s first equine CT scanner to the Ontario Veterinary College in Guelph. The scanner was used to find diseases and abnormalities in horses and other large animals.

The Wonder Pig’s contributions were made into a New York Times best-selling book and even caught the attention of celebrity comedian Ricky Gervais and environment activist Greta Thunberg.

Her owners said in the post about her passing that she was calm and peaceful when it happened and she fell asleep with her dad Steve by her side.

They also shared gratitude for all the love over the years.

She has more than a million followers her social media accounts, proving that Esther was no ordinary pig.

