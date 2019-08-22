

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





Southern Ontario's beloved Esther the Wonder Pig is facing yet another health complication.

After battling what her owners have deemed The Great Toe Fiasco of 2019, Esther has an infection that will force her to have a toe amputation.

The amputation began early Thursday afternoon.

This follows a joint fusion surgery and stem cell treatments, along with taking many antibiotics to treat the infection.

Her owners, Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter, took to Twitter to explain the infection had spread further up Esther's toe and she was in danger of losing her whole leg.

They said this it was a risk they weren't willing to take.

Esther is expected to be in recovery by 4 p.m.