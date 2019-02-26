

CTV Kitchener





Esther the Wonder Pig is headed to the big screen.

The pig’s owners, or dads, took to Twitter to make the announcement on Tuesday.

They signed a deal with a Hollywood production company to turn their books into a feature film.

In the tweet, they say they’ll be working with the producers behind the X-Men series, Deadpool and Free Willy.

Esther made headlines when she successfully underwent surgery for breast cancer. She was suffering health complications but there wasn’t a scanner big enough to diagnose her symptoms.

Her caretakers, Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter, raised over $500,000 to bring an oversized CT scanner to the Ontario Veterinary College at the University of Guelph.

There was no word on when you can expect to see Esther on the big screen.