

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued special weather statements and wind warnings across Southern Ontario.

Southwest winds gusting to 70 to 80 km/h are expected throughout Sunday afternoon.

The winds may be strong enough to damage trees and produce isolated power outages.

Environment Canada expects the strongest winds in the Dundalk Highlands and along the shores of Lake Huron as well as the eastern sides of Lake Erie and Ontario.

The winds will slowly diminish into the evening.

On Saturday, Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for many regions across Southern Ontario.