Environment Canada has issued a warning of freezing rain for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and other regions across Southern Ontario.

They estimate the condition will begin Saturday evening and change into regular rain after midnight and into Sunday morning.

Roughly 15 to 25 mm of rainfall may be possible after the freezing rain has stopped.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says the unstable weather throughout the weekend could lead to ice jam flooding.

They warn communities like New Hamburg, Cambridge, Brantford, Caledonia, Cayuga, and Six Nations Territory to remain cautious and stay off of water bodies.

Wind gusts around 70 to 80 km/h are also expected throughout Sunday.