Heavy rainfall warning in Waterloo Region, GRCA issues flood advisory

Environment Canada issued a heavy rainfall warning Tuesday morning for much of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region.

The agency said we could see as much as 100 mm of rain, with rates of up to 40 mm per hour.

They also warned of thunderstorms and washouts near creeks and rivers.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) also issued a flood advisory Tuesday as water levels continue to increase throughout the watershed.

According to the agency, heavy rainfall last week created “saturated soil conditions, making the watershed very reactive to further rain.”

They reported that parts of the watershed have received 60 mm of rain during the past 24 hours and another 10 to 20 mm of rain is in the forecast for the rest of the day.

The GRCA warns of flooding “in low lying areas near watercourses and in urban areas, if drainage systems are overwhelmed.” The advisory will remain in effect until noon on Friday, the GRCA said in a statement on their website.

Waterloo Regional Police are respondong to several different locations throughout the region that are experiencing flooding.

Meantime, the storm surge forecast from the Ministry of Natural Resources indicatesa rise in lake levels just below the threshold for flooding along the Lake Erie shoreline in Haldimand County.

“The passage of a strong low-pressure system is expected to bring high winds to Lake Erie on Tuesday,” GRCA advised.

The lower Great Lakes are expected to see winds of up to 55 km/h near noon and into the afternoon.

The GRCA is reminding the public to stay away from the Lake Erie shoreline due to the potential for strong waves and elevated water levels.

Parents are also being advised to keep children and pets away from these areas.

Updates will be available on GRCA’s website.