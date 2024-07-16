Heavy rainfall warning in Waterloo Region, GRCA issues flood advisory
Environment Canada issued a heavy rainfall warning Tuesday morning for much of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region.
The agency said we could see as much as 100 mm of rain, with rates of up to 40 mm per hour.
They also warned of thunderstorms and washouts near creeks and rivers.
The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) also issued a flood advisory Tuesday as water levels continue to increase throughout the watershed.
According to the agency, heavy rainfall last week created “saturated soil conditions, making the watershed very reactive to further rain.”
They reported that parts of the watershed have received 60 mm of rain during the past 24 hours and another 10 to 20 mm of rain is in the forecast for the rest of the day.
The GRCA warns of flooding “in low lying areas near watercourses and in urban areas, if drainage systems are overwhelmed.” The advisory will remain in effect until noon on Friday, the GRCA said in a statement on their website.
Waterloo Regional Police are respondong to several different locations throughout the region that are experiencing flooding.
Meantime, the storm surge forecast from the Ministry of Natural Resources indicatesa rise in lake levels just below the threshold for flooding along the Lake Erie shoreline in Haldimand County.
“The passage of a strong low-pressure system is expected to bring high winds to Lake Erie on Tuesday,” GRCA advised.
The lower Great Lakes are expected to see winds of up to 55 km/h near noon and into the afternoon.
The GRCA is reminding the public to stay away from the Lake Erie shoreline due to the potential for strong waves and elevated water levels.
Parents are also being advised to keep children and pets away from these areas.
Updates will be available on GRCA’s website.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES More than 165,000 without power in Toronto amid significant flooding
There have been widespread reports of flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada now saying that up to 125 millimetres of rain could eventually fall.
Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto is getting pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core.
Canada drops $9M on NYC luxury condo for consul general's official residence
Canada has spent $9 million for a luxury condo in Manhattan to be used as the official residence for its consul general in New York.
Police had clues that something was amiss before the Trump rally shooting
Here's a look at what we know so far about the attempt on Donald Trump's life and its aftermath.
Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
Ingrid Andress says she's checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: 'I was drunk last night'
Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.
Jack Black's band cancels tour after backlash to bandmate's comment on Trump assassination attempt
Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D has cancelled its remaining tour dates after band member Kyle Gass sparked a backlash with an apparent joke about Saturday’s assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.
'I am sorry': Sask. contractor pleads guilty in $275,000 fraud case
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in provincial court Monday on fraud charges.
The guidance for RSV vaccines has changed. Here's what Canadian seniors need to know
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Search and recovery effort still underway in Port Stanley
The search and recovery continues Tuesday for a 14 year old who went missing in Lake Erie on Sunday. OPP told CTV News, officers have been in Port Stanley since this morning.
-
Multiple road closure due to flooding
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
-
Days after swimmer disappears in Lake Erie, 4 people rescued in same Port Stanley area
Four people were rescued from Lake Erie near Port Stanley on Monday night. Around 9 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of swimmers in distress off the main beach.
Windsor
-
Abduction, torture of 3 people leads to 12 suspects charged: Windsor police
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
-
Speaker slam: Windsor Paralympian now competing as a motivational speaker
A Windsor Paralympian is now competing as a motivational speaker.
-
Storm cleanup underway in Windsor
Cleanup is underway in parts of Windsor after a storm blew through the region Monday night. Showers are expected to continue Tuseday, clearing up by early afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.
Barrie
-
Impaired driver guilty of causing head-on crash handed lowest possible jail sentence
A Barrie man will spend a year behind bars after pleading guilty to driving while high and crashing head-on into another vehicle in Springwater Township in 2022.
-
Non-alcoholic shop opens downtown Barrie
One couple is revolutionizing the non-alcoholic beverage market in Simcoe County.
-
Driver charged with speeding nearly 2x limit on Hwy 400 while intoxicated
A Barrie man faces charges and a 90-day driver's licence suspension after allegedly speeding nearly double the posted limit while intoxicated along Highway 400.
Northern Ontario
-
Massive sinkhole caused by intense rain in northeastern Ontario
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
-
Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
-
Former Sudbury Wolves star Quinton Byfield signs $31M contract with LA
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former Sudbury Wolves centre and emerging NHL star Quinton Byfield to a five-year, $31.25 million contract extension.
Ottawa
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa-Gatineau with wind gusts capable of producing heavy rain, wind and hail arriving in Ottawa this afternoon.
-
Chick-fil-A opening its first restaurant in Ottawa this week
Ottawa's first Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on Thursday. The U.S.-based fast food chain says Chick-fil-A will open at Tanger Outlets on Palladium Drive this week, the 15th restaurant in Canada.
-
Alta Vista to be considered for tent-like structure to house asylum seekers
Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood is being shortlisted as a possible candidate for the installation of a tent-like "sprung structure" to house asylum seekers.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES More than 165,000 without power in Toronto amid significant flooding
There have been widespread reports of flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada now saying that up to 125 millimetres of rain could eventually fall.
-
List of Toronto road, transit routes closed by heavy rainfall, flooding
As residents are advised to avoid areas of flooding, CTV News has compiled a list of some of the ongoing road closures in Toronto.
-
Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto is getting pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core.
Montreal
-
Multiple weather alerts in effect for Greater Montreal
There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
-
Former Amazon warehouse worker sounds alarm ahead of Prime Day
Amazon's annual Prime Day event will be held on July 16 and 17, but behind the deals lie health and security concerns for warehouse and delivery workers, according to one former employee.
-
Quebec government quietly loosened its approach to drug possession over a year ago
Quebec government quietly loosened its approach to drug possession over a year ago
Atlantic
-
Thunderstorm risk in the Maritimes on Tuesday
There is further risk of thunderstorms in the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon and evening.
-
Wentworth, N.S., man wanted for firearm, choking charges
Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 46-year-old man wanted for numerous firearm, assault and unlawful confinement charges.
-
Ottawa spends $2.2M to make room for more traffic at Cape Breton airport
The federal government is spending $2.2 million on upgrades to an airport in Cape Breton to make room for increased traffic.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba lawyer suspended for punching articling student in groin
A Manitoba lawyer has been temporarily suspended from practicing after admitting to punching an articling student in the groin.
-
Winnipeg apartment building residents locked out
The City of Winnipeg says a College Avenue apartment owner has ordered its residents to vacate the property.
-
Man killed in 'targeted' shooting outside soccer game in Winnipeg: police
A man has died after a shooting following a soccer game in Winnipeg over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Alberta, B.C. reach deal to allow wineries to ship directly to consumers
B.C. wineries can once again ship their wines directly to Albertans after the two governments announced an agreement on Tuesday.
-
Calgary doctor's practice permit cancelled over sexual abuse
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has cancelled the practice permit of a Calgary doctor who was found guilty in 2022 of sexually abusing two patients.
-
Heat could hang over Alberta for 10 days, bringing highs up to 36 C
A heat warning has been issued for large parts of Alberta, where Environment Canada is warning daytime highs up to 36 C could linger for the next eight to 10 days.
Edmonton
-
Alberta, B.C. reach deal to allow wineries to ship directly to consumers
B.C. wineries can once again ship their wines directly to Albertans after the two governments announced an agreement on Tuesday.
-
Neurodiverse employees using their talents to redact body camera footage in new project
Edmonton police and local IT company Technology North are currently training neurodiverse workers in a project centred around body camera footage redaction.
-
Pickleball players robbed at gunpoint south of Edmonton: RCMP
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torture and death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON B.C., Alberta premiers announce end to interprovincial wine dispute
A ban on shipping B.C. wine directly to consumers in Alberta has been lifted, according to the premiers of both provinces.
-
Federal anti-money-laundering agency fines West Vancouver real estate firm $83K
A real estate broker in West Vancouver has been fined more than $83,000 for failing to comply with federal money laundering rules.