Heavy rainfall expected across southern Ontario: Environment Canada

Waterloo -

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across southern Ontario with 20 to 40 millimetres of heavy rain expected to fall Friday afternoon.

The statement is in effect for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the region in the afternoon and into the evening, as a low pressure system and associated cold front push through the region.

The national weather agency says anyone concerned with potential flooding should consult the local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office.