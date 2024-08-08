Heavy rain possible in parts of southern Ontario

Many parts of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brant County, could see significant rainfall before the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of the potential for heavy rain Thursday evening and into Friday as a low pressure system moves through.

Some areas may see between 25 mm and 50 mm of rain.

The statement warns heavy downpours which could cause flash flooding and pooling on roads, as well as possible flooding in low-lying areas.