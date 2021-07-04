KITCHENER -- Hot and humid conditions are expected this week in Waterloo Region and the greater Guelph area.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Sunday afternoon and say the conditions will last through Monday and into Tuesday.

The agency predicts daytime temperatures from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius with humidex values making it feel like 40 degrees. Overnight lows are only expected to get to around 22 degrees.

A cold front on Tuesday evening with showers and thunderstorms will bring an end to the heat, Environment Canada says.

The agency is warning that the extreme heat can affect the air quality and pose greater risk of health issues for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Residents are asked to watch for swelling, rash, cramps, and fainting among other signs of heat-related health issues, and to schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day.

Heat warnings have also been issued to Southern Ontario regions like Dunville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.