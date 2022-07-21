Heat warning issued for Brant County

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Brantford, Brant County and Caledonia.

The agency said hot and humid conditions are expected Friday and Saturday, with temperatures in the low 30s but feeling closer to the mid to high 30s with the humidex.

Heat warnings were also issued for Toronto, Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga, Durham Region, Hamilton, Niagara, Sarnia, Windsor and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada said the heat event could stretch into Sunday.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be about 20 degrees Celsius, which won't provide much relief from the daytime heat.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when conditions could pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

