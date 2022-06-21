Recognizing the symptoms of heat illness

Recognizing the symptoms of heat illness

Kids cool off at the Jackson Park splash pad in Windsor, Ont. on June 5, 2021. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) Kids cool off at the Jackson Park splash pad in Windsor, Ont. on June 5, 2021. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver