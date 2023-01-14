‘He’s going to give it to his daughters’: Local author gifts children’s book to The Rock

When Kelsey Snow wrote her first children’s book she never thought it would end up in the hands of a big celebrity, especially one she had previously interacted with seven years ago.

The local author and mother of two girls also works in education.

“It’s called ‘Sereya’s ABC Safari’ named after my first daughter Sereya,” said Snow. “The fundamentals of a kid in school is learning their ABC’s first and so she was my whole inspiration behind the book.”

The book is available locally at two Waterloo Public Libraries: the main branch and the Harper branch.

Though when writing it, Snow had no clue that the book written for her daughter would eventually end up in the hands of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

She had entered a contest to attend Johnson’s movie premiere and won. That meant Snow and her fiancé, Collins Agahzadeh, would be headed to Toronto to catch a glimpse of Johnson.

Though when they arrived, Agahzadeh had other plans.

“I started a ‘welcome back’ chant,” he said. “That got his attention and he walked over and fist bumped me. I was like ‘okay great, step one we got his attention.”

Step two was for Snow to meet Johnson so she could give him a copy of her book.

Although she was feeling shy, Snow mustered up the courage to give him the book and explained that it was for his daughters.

Not only did he then pull her up on stage, Johnson also realized that their paths had crossed before.

Seven years ago Snow had posted a photo of her tattoo which is a quote by Johnson and he reposted it.

"Success isn't alway about greatness, it's about consistency, consistent hard work gains success, greatness will come," reads the tattoo.

“Then onstage he remembered, and he was like ‘wow, isn’t it so crazy how the universe works sometimes.” Snow said.

The realization was accompanied by a hug and a selfie with the ‘Black Adam’ star, who now owns a copy of Sereya’s ABC Safari.

“He said he’s going to give it to his daughters,” said Snow.

“It was really awesome,” added Agahzadeh. “He is quite the energetic and charismatic person. It was everything you’d think it would be.”

A brush with a celebrity that these Waterloo parents will never forget.