Hate-motivated graffiti found in Cambridge

Hate-motivated graffiti found in Cambridge

A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo. A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.

Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver