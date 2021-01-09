KITCHENER -- Guelph police are investigating a pharmacy robbery that they say involved one of the three male suspects brandishing a handgun.

The three reportedly walked into the pharmacy near the intersection of Wellington Street West and Gordon Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspects forced their way into the dispensary and stole a large quantity of prescription narcotics when one of them brandished the handgun, police say, before they fled the scene.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.