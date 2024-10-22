Halloween decorations vandalized in Kitchener neighbourhood
Someone has been vandalizing Halloween decorations in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
Several people in Doon South say they’ve seen a group of teens running around and knocking down displays.
Despite multiple posts from homeowners on social media, Waterloo Regional Police said only one incident was reported over the weekend.
Stephanie Machado told CTV News that her 12-foot skeleton was one of the decorations targeted. The display, she said, was left in pieces.
She was able to repair some of it herself but some items were too badly damaged.
Machado said her son took it hard.
“He was heartbroken, which makes it even more devastating,” she explained. “The fact that somebody has this little respect for other people’s property.”
Broken Halloween display in Kitchener's Doon South neighbourhood. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
Machado is also reluctant to put another Halloween display up.
“I am definitely a little bit nervous they are going to come back and take down the skeleton,” she said. “I really do want to keep the Halloween spirit alive.”
Some of her neighbours said they’ve also considered taking down, or not even putting up, their Halloween displays this year because of the vandalism.
