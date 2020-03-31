KITCHENER -- A retirement home and long-term care facility in Hagersville has been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported Wednesday that 11 residents of Anson Place have tested positive for the virus.

Of those 11, three people have died. Public health officials say that so far, two of the deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Norfolk County Mayor Kristal Chopp said that the county was working on finding a solution to the spread.

She says that public health has enough testing kits for the staff, patients are restricted to their rooms, and workers are on modified quarantine that involves some just going to and from work.

"Some of them have even been put up in hotel rooms, they’re completely isolated from their families," said Chopp.

"I really want to commend the staff there. It’s a tough time for everyone. Many of these patients were their friends as well and my heart goes out to them."

According to a news release, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit is reporting a total of 27 people who have tested positive for the virus.