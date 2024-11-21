Petition aims to tackle 'Bad Blood' between concert-goers and resale websites
Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour has inspired one family to take their ticket troubles to Ottawa.
“The second after tickets went on sale, those same tickets were on resale sites for thousands of dollars more than they were [originally sold for]. Which tells me whoever bought them weren’t fans and that really is discouraging,” Scott Thomson told CTV News on Thursday.
Thomson said he tried to buy tickets for his 12-year-old daughter Aubrey, but was unsuccessful during the first public sale. Determined to secure some of the highly-coveted tickets, he turned to third-party websites with exorbitant prices.
Thomson turned his frustration into action and co-created a petition calling on the government to do something to address sky-high resale prices.
“I think the government needs to step in and study how we can stop this or at least slow it down, because the problem’s just going to get worse as we go from here,” he explained.
The petition asks the federal government to consider legislation, used by other countries to ban resales above face value, and regulate marketing practices to protect would-be ticket holders.
Aubrey Thomson poses with her Taylor Swift albums on Nov. 21, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)
The petition is getting support from Kitchener Centre MP Mike Morrice.
“What we’re calling for with this petition is for the Government of Canada to look at other jurisdictions around the world that have already put substantial protections for folks in place. Like in Denmark where they already have a protection to not allow any reselling of tickets above the original face value of the ticket,” he said.
The Thomson family weren’t able to get their hands on tickets for the Toronto stops on Taylor Swift’s tour. They even considered travelling overseas to try to be part of the pop culture phenomenon.
“You could afford airfare, hotel and tickets in Germany for the same cost as you can get to the Rogers Centre to watch the show, which seems completely ludicrous to me,” Thomson said.
If successful, the petition would apply to all tickets, including sports games, concerts and other events.
Signatures are being collected until Dec. 19. Morrice said as long as the petition receives at least 500 signatures, he will present it to the House of Commons in the new year. As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the petition already had 487 signatures.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
She thought her children just had a cough or fever. A mother shares sons' experience with walking pneumonia
A mother shares with CTVNews.ca her family's health scare as medical experts say cases of the disease and other respiratory illnesses have surged, filling up emergency departments nationwide.
Trump chooses Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Gaetz withdraws
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, to be U.S. attorney general just hours after his other choice, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name from consideration.
A one-of-a-kind Royal Canadian Mint coin sells for more than $1.5M
A rare one-of-a-kind pure gold coin from the Royal Canadian Mint has sold for more than $1.5 million. The 99.99 per cent pure gold coin, named 'The Dance Screen (The Scream Too),' weighs a whopping 10 kilograms and surpassed the previous record for a coin offered at an auction in Canada.
Putin says Russia attacked Ukraine with a new missile that he claims the West can't stop
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that Moscow has tested a new intermediate-range missile in a strike on Ukraine, and he warned that it could use the weapon against countries that have allowed Kyiv to use their missiles to strike Russia.
Here's a list of items that will be GST/HST-free over the holidays
Canadians won't have to pay GST on a selection of items this holiday season, the prime minister vowed on Thursday.
Video shows octopus 'hanging on for dear life' during bomb cyclone off B.C. coast
Humans weren’t the only ones who struggled through the bomb cyclone that formed off the B.C. coast this week, bringing intense winds and choppy seas.
Taylor Swift's motorcade spotted along Toronto's Gardiner Expressway
Taylor Swift is officially back in Toronto for round two. The popstar princess's motorcade was seen driving along the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday afternoon, making its way to the downtown core ahead of night four of ‘The Eras Tour’ at the Rogers Centre.
Service Canada holding back 85K passports amid Canada Post mail strike
Approximately 85,000 new passports are being held back by Service Canada, which stopped mailing them out a week before the nationwide Canada Post strike.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.