KITCHENER -- The Hacienda Sarria property, home to a popular Kitchener wedding venue that closed last fall, is listed for sale for nearly $8 million.

The venue announced it was closing permanently in October 2020.

Bankruptcy documents showed Hacienda Sarria owed couples and creditors more than $1 million.

The listing describes the 5.66-acre site as "an incredible and unique property" that is "known as one of Ontario's best wedding venues."

It's priced at $7,995,000.

A representative from BDO, the company handling the bankruptcy, said they can't comment on the sale because the corporation selling the property isn't the corporation that filed for bankruptcy.

They said the bankruptcy is ongoing and BDO is investigating transactions raised by creditors in conjunction with the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy.

CTV News has reached out to Nadine Doyle, the president of Hacienda Sarria, for comment.