A man who stole his employer’s vehicle and crashed it into a hydro pole in Guelph didn’t have a valid driver’s licence, police say.

The single-vehicle crash brought emergency crews to a section of Laird Road Friday afternoon.

According to Guelph police, the man had been driving the vehicle aggressively and dangerously before losing control and crashing while attempting to pass another vehicle via a gravel shoulder.

The man allegedly tried to run away from the crash site before police arrived, but was tracked down one kilometre away with the help of police dogs. He had suffered a broken foot and minor chest injuries.

A 35-year-old Milton man has been charged with dangerous driving, failure to stop at the scene of a collision, taking a vehicle without consent and driving while suspended.

Police say the total damage to the vehicle and hydro pole is estimated at $45,000.