A barn was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon when an open burn got out of control.

It happened at a farm on Concession 2 near the community of Derrynane, about 15 kilometres north of Arthur.

Wellington North fire chief Dave Guilbault tells CTV News the unauthorized burn resulted in three acres of grass being scorched as well as the barn being destroyed.

Additionally, Guilbault said, charges are pending against the property’s owner because firefighters discovered that the house had no working smoke detectors.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $250,000.