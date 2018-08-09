Featured
Skateboarder hit by truck, airlifted to hospital
Skateboarder struck on Wellington Street West in Guelph
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 5:40AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 9, 2018 7:53AM EDT
A man was airlifted to hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while skateboarding in Guelph.
The officer came across the collision just before 1 a.m. on Thursday shortly after it had happened.
Police say a 33-year-old Guelph man was riding his skateboard on Wellington Street West when he was hit by a pickup truck, driven by a 50-year-old Waterloo man.
The skateboarder was taken to a local hospital with head and leg injuries and was then transported by air ambulance to a Hamilton hospital.
Police say the investigation is still active.
All lanes except one on Wellington Street West are closed to traffic.