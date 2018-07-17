

CTV Kitchener





A proposed glass manufacturing facility in Guelph-Eramosa Township has been blocked by council.

Chinese company Xinyi wanted to build the two million square foot facility on County Road 32 between Cambridge and Guelph.

According to the company, the facility would have cost $450 million and brought 400 jobs to the area. However some were concerned about the plant’s water usage.

At a council meeting on Monday evening, councilors voted in favour of a motion to uphold the townships dry-use zoning bylaw, effectively blocking the facility.

The group Get Concerned had been petitioning against the project and says they’re relieved with council’s decision.

“I am feeling great right now,” says Julia forward. “I feel like we have managed to protect our water in our neighbhourhood and in our community.”

While some are pleased with the result, the decision didn’t sit well with everyone. Some residents in attendance said they wished it got to a stage where they could ask questions and find out more before outright rejecting the project.

The Canadian representative for Xinyi declined to comment on council’s decision.