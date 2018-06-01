

CTV Kitchener





An unexpected find at the side of Highway 6 led to an hour-long police search for an exotic animal.

Wellington County OPP say they were called Thursday morning after a driver spotted a lioness cub at the roadside near Kenilworth, north of Arthur.

When officers arrived at the scene, the lioness had disappeared. Officers were able to figure out where it came from and who its owner was, and eventually found it near its pen.

The nearly 30-kilogram cub was returned to its enclosure. Police say its owner is making arrangements to ensure it doesn’t make a second escape.