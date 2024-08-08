KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph woman kicked to the floor during neighbour dispute

    An undated Guelph police cruiser. (CTV) An undated Guelph police cruiser. (CTV)
    A Guelph woman has been charged with assault after police said an ongoing disagreement with a neighbour escalated into a fight.

    Guelph Police were called to an apartment building Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

    They were told a ground-floor tenant was in her apartment when she heard something banging on the patio door. She told police a neighbour kicked the door as she tried to open it, causing her to fall to the floor.

    The victim told police she got up and approached the neighbour, but was kicked in the abdomen and fell to the floor a second time.

    Police said both people knew each other and have had previous incidents.

    A 55-year-old woman has been charged with assault.

