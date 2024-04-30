Guelph woman arrested after equipment stolen from church

KITCHENER
    A woman is facing charges after $7,600 in electronic equipment was stolen from a church in downtown Guelph.

    Police say an employee of the church discovered the break-in on the morning of April 24.

    Four large speakers, microphones, a digital camera, and other electronics were taken.

    Investigators believe suspects hid inside the church until it closed.

    Two men and a woman were caught on video in the church’s sanctuary and backstage areas.

    On Monday morning, a 23-year-old Guelph woman was arrested downtown and charged with break, enter and commit theft.

    Police are still trying to identify the two men involved.

