Guelph United FC clinches spot in top Ontario league

Guelph United FC will compete with the top teams in Ontario's League1 next season.

Only Guelph, Vaughn Azzurri, Blue Devils FC, and North Toronto Nitros have clinched spots so far.

The soccer league is switching to a divisional structure in 2024, which will see the best 12 teams on the men's side be part of the top tier Premier division.

Remaining teams will play in the second tier League1 Championship.

Expansion teams and reserve squads will play in the third-tier League2 Ontario.

On the women's side, Guelph Union needs four points with four games to go to make their Premier division spot, and will need to go on a win streak to end the season.