Guelph United FC clinches spot in top Ontario league
Guelph United FC will compete with the top teams in Ontario's League1 next season.
Only Guelph, Vaughn Azzurri, Blue Devils FC, and North Toronto Nitros have clinched spots so far.
The soccer league is switching to a divisional structure in 2024, which will see the best 12 teams on the men's side be part of the top tier Premier division.
Remaining teams will play in the second tier League1 Championship.
Expansion teams and reserve squads will play in the third-tier League2 Ontario.
On the women's side, Guelph Union needs four points with four games to go to make their Premier division spot, and will need to go on a win streak to end the season.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Police provide 'significant updates' on 1975 Ontario cold case
Police are set to provide an update today on an investigation involving the previously unidentified human remains of a woman that were recovered in eastern Ontario in 1975.
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
Monday may have set a global record for the hottest day ever. Tuesday broke it
The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.
Forget TikTok claims: 'Nature's Ozempic' is no such thing, experts say
If TikTok and Reddit influencers are to be believed, the plant-based compound called berberine can be a replacement for such popular diabetes and weight loss drugs as Ozempic and Wegovy. But some U.S. medical experts have concerns about the use of this unregulated supplement.
Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of preparing imminent attack on Europe's biggest nuclear plant
Ukraine and Russia accused each other Wednesday of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants, which is located in southeastern Ukraine and occupied by Russian troops, but neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat.
10 years after Lac-Megantic rail disaster, fish not biting 'like they used to'
Experts with Quebec's Environment Department will be deployed in the coming weeks to study the rehabilitation of the river near Lac Megantic since a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded 10 years ago, killing 47 people and destroying parts of downtown.
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'Outlaws' charged in joint drug trafficking investigation
According to police, the investigation resulted in the seizure of drugs, including suspected fentanyl and cocaine worth about $33,000, and illegal firearms.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New 'large-scale' nuclear build planned for Bruce Power
-
Child dies after being struck by vehicle in St. Thomas
The St. Thomas Police Service has revealed a child has been killed and several other people injured after a vehicle struck a number of pedestrians.
Windsor
-
Police seek suspect in brazen car theft
Windsor police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly stole a car from a parking lot on Walker Road last week.
-
Car catches fire after multi-vehicle crash on the Expressway
According to officers at the scene, a vehicle travelling westbound didn’t stop for slowing traffic, striking a vehicle, which caused that vehicle to hit the back of another vehicle.
-
Downtown councillor flags illegal magic mushroom shop, new to Windsor
A new business in downtown Windsor is openly selling magic mushrooms and the owners are the first to admit it is illegal for them to be doing so.
Barrie
-
Couple charged after crossing Lake Simcoe in inflatable kayak
A couple faces charges after crossing Lake Simcoe without life-jackets over the long weekend in Orillia.
-
Canadian actor Simu Liu spends Canada Day weekend at Muskoka cottage
Canadian actor Simu Liu spends the July 1 long weekend in Muskoka, enjoying the cottage he says raised him.
-
OPP investigating robbery at Alliston bank
Provincial police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a robbery in New Tecumseth Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collision
Few details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
All of Ontario under fire ban as 80 wild fires burn across the province
There are currently at least 80 wildfires burning in Ontario.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.
With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Pimisi LRT station not built for substantial crowds, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service says the reason Pimisi Station was restricted on Canada Day is because of the station's design and its inability to handle crowds.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Sweltering temperatures in Ottawa this week
A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa, with temperatures forecast to be in the low 30s with humidex values around 40.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for accused killer of 19-year-old Ottawa resident
Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
Ontario says it's coming for 'scumbag' temp help agencies mistreating workers
Ontario will require temporary help agencies and recruiters to have a licence in order to operate in the province starting next year.
-
Man who died after Oakville apartment fire may have jumped to escape: police
A man found below the site of an apartment fire in Oakville may have jumped nearly a dozen storeys to escape the flames before he died, police said.
-
Ontario man chooses lump sum prize over $25K a year for life
A lottery winner in Ontario opted for a lump sum prize over $25,000 a year for life.
Montreal
-
Truck driver will not face charges in deadly collision with cyclist
Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the deadly collision between a tanker truck and a cyclist on Tuesday afternoon an accident, and the driver of the truck will not face charges.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Police provide 'significant updates' on 1975 Ontario cold case
Police are set to provide an update today on an investigation involving the previously unidentified human remains of a woman that were recovered in eastern Ontario in 1975.
-
Quebecor pulls all its ads from Facebook and Instagram
Quebecor is pulling all of its ads from Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms, effective immediately, to protest the tech giant's pressure tactics.
Atlantic
-
N.S. buys 25 modular homes for residents displaced by wildfires to rent
Nova Scotia says it is purchasing 25 modular homes to be rented out to residents displaced by this season’s multiple wildfires.
-
'It's a shame': Summer businesses in N.B. cooled off by rainy days
Businesses in New Brunswick that rely on sunny skies are trying to not get too down about the weather these days.
-
Police investigate suspicious death outside of Halifax
Nova Scotia RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating a suspicious death Monday in Middle Sackville.
Winnipeg
-
Coyote euthanized following recent attacks on children in Winnipeg
Conservation officers have caught and euthanized a coyote in Winnipeg – an effort prompted by recent coyote attacks involving children in the city.
-
Man dies after tree falls on tent: Manitoba RCMP
A 60-year-old Winnipeg man has died after a storm caused a tree to fall onto his tent while he was sleeping, according to the RCMP.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
Calgary
-
Landlord says he's stuck after evicted renters set up camp on his front lawn
A Calgary landlord says he's dealing with $100,000 in property damage and a group of squatters who refuse to leave a home he owns in the city's northeast.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
-
'Looks almost like a meteor crash': Central Alberta tornado estimated among Alberta's strongest
A Canada Day tornado that tore through parts of central Alberta is estimated to be one of the strongest in the province's history.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10:30
LIVE @ 10:30 | Edmonton police to don body cameras starting next week
Edmonton Police Service will reveal on Wednesday more details about the body camera trial that starts next week.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heat
After starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Man who pleaded guilty to mass stabbing in North Vancouver, B.C. to be sentenced
A man accused in a deadly stabbing spree in North Vancouver two years ago will soon learn his fate, as a sentencing hearing gets underway at the New Westminster courthouse.
-
Coroner's inquest begins into death of man shot by RCMP sniper
A Coroner's inquest into the death of a well-known British Columbia homeless advocate began in Burnaby Tuesday, more than three-and-a-half years after he was killed by an RCMP sniper during a standoff in Lytton.
-
Monday may have set a global record for the hottest day ever. Tuesday broke it
The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.