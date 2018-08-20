Featured
Guelph triathlete sets Mont-Tremblant IRONMAN record in debut
Cody Beals after crossing the finish line for the Mont-Tremblant IRONMAN. (@koruptvision / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 2:11PM EDT
A Guelph man set bike and course records at the Mont-Tremblant IRONMAN triathlon on Aug. 19.
28-year-old Cody Beals finished the course in eight hours, 10 minutes and 36 seconds.
The IRONMAN triathlon consists of a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and 26.2 mile run.
Beals’ time represents a course record for the Mont-Tremblant course.
“Nothing prepared me for the challenge & rush of a win on home soil,” he said in a Tweet.
He beat the second-place finisher by 14 minutes.
That race was his first full IRONMAN after finishing several installments of the Half IRONMAN, or the IRONMAN 70.3.