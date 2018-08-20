

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man set bike and course records at the Mont-Tremblant IRONMAN triathlon on Aug. 19.

28-year-old Cody Beals finished the course in eight hours, 10 minutes and 36 seconds.

The IRONMAN triathlon consists of a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and 26.2 mile run.

Beals’ time represents a course record for the Mont-Tremblant course.

“Nothing prepared me for the challenge & rush of a win on home soil,” he said in a Tweet.

He beat the second-place finisher by 14 minutes.

That race was his first full IRONMAN after finishing several installments of the Half IRONMAN, or the IRONMAN 70.3.