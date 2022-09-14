Guelph Rotary Club cancels Lobsterfest over COVID-19 concerns

The Rotary Club of Guelph has cancelled its 2022 Lobsterfest due to concerns over COVID-19.

Organizers said many members have shared worries about gathering in a large crowd.

“Our average age is about 70. That’s a high-risk group,” said Marty Fairbairn, co-chair of the Lobsterfest 2022 committee. “We are guessing – it’s only just a guess – but we’re guessing that a significant number of members are thinking ‘I go out there, I get COVID, then what?’”

The event was scheduled for Saturday, but only just over 100 tickets have been sold. With the attendance below its threshold, the club decided it’s best to hold off for a year.

"We even had one small company with about 20 employees buy a table of 10 and then get back to us and say, ‘I don't think I can do it because [if] I send those 10 people in and they get COVID, they come back to my little shop and infect the other 10, I’m toast,’” Fairbairn said.

"If we'd thought of this in March or April, we could have stipulated that everybody through the door has to have a negative COVID test. Something like that might have worked. I didn't ever imagine that this would happen," Fairbairn said.

It's something that other events may be doing in the coming months as more people spend time indoors.

"This fall and winter season we can expect greater circulation of COVID-19 again, as well as greater circulation... of influenza and other respiratory viruses,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health for the Region of Waterloo said on Tuesday.

ADVICE FOR EVENT ORGANIZERS

Dr. Wang recommends residents layer on protection when in large crowds, like wearing a mask and keeping distance from each other.

"The best way to protect ourselves is to make sure that we are up to date with all the vaccines that we’re eligible for and that are recommended for us,” Dr. Wang said.

According to Dr. Nicola Mercer, the medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, it’s important event organizers really think out their planning to keep visitors safe.

“While every activity contains some risk of COVID-19 transmission, there are a few things which can decrease this risk. For example, consider the use of masks if there are vulnerable individuals attending, encouraging attendees to be vaccinated and to not attend if ill and choosing event spaces that are well ventilated such as outdoor venues with lots of ability for physical distancing can all help reduce that risk,” Dr. Mercer said in an email.