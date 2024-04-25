Guelph police says new drone will cover a lot more area

The Guelph Police Service has a new remotely piloted aircraft system, also known as a drone, to assist in investigations.

The power-driven aircraft will assist in searches for missing persons, collision reconstruction, intelligence gathering, tactical operations and for evidence gathering.

"We see it as a way to enhance our effectiveness and efficiency and support police operations in a wide variety of scenarios," Staff Sgt. Michael Davis said.

The DJI Matrice M30T, features high resolution red, green, blue and thermal cameras, and a laser rangefinder system. The drone can fly for over 40 minutes on a range of 15 kilometres.

“Cuts down on man hours. We can cover a lot more area than an officer walking. The downside is foliage – we can't always see through it," Const. Dave Anderson, Drone Pilot said.

The drone went into operation in August 2023, deploying nine times last year. It’s been used three times to search for evidence in homicide investigations, to assist in a break and enter investigation and to search for missing people.

Officers used the drone to successfully locate a reported intoxicated male in October, who was somewhat despondent, and in an area he did not know.

“It was right around a woodland and the drone was used in that situation, put up in the air, and the male was located using the thermal camera in very short order," Staff Sgt. Davis said.

The drone and training for officers cost around $25,000. That’s about $60,000 less than the drone the Waterloo Regional Police Service purchased in 2018.

Guelph police have six officers that completed the few hours of ground school, a couple of exams and a flight test to become certified drone pilots.

"It was tough. There's a lot of learning to be done to get to an advanced status,” Const. Anderson said.

The drone can only operate with a licenced pilot and a visual observer looking out for other aircraft and animals birds. The service has trained 22 officers to be observers.

The force is looking to purchase another drone and will train additional officers this year. It hopes to expand the number of units that can use it. The drone is expected to be available to police at all times and able to get in the air quickly.

"As long as we can get into Transport Canada, the NAV drone up and our air data app, once that's all filed, we can take off as long as there's nothing in the air that would restrict us from flying," Const. Anderson said.

Guelph police said flight operations will only be conducted if there is legal authority or they have judicial authorization. Police said all collection, use, disclosure and retention of personal information is in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Residents can request to access their personal information and general information from the RPAS by contacting the Freedom of Information Office.

Guelph police have also created a social media account on X for the aircraft, to provide status and flight updates to the public.