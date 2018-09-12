

CTV Kitchener





Crime scenes in Waterloo Region will now be document from the sky after the Waterloo Regional Police unveiled their latest purchase Wednesday.

The police service has bought an unnamed aerial device, or more commonly referred to as a drone.

Police say the drone was purchased back in April and cost $85,000.

The drone is made by local company Aeryon Labs.

Police say it will be used to photograph crime scenes, help reconstruct crashes, and even be used for VIP security.

Officers say drone video has been used by police for a while, most recently during the ongoing Sprucedale Crescent explosion investigation.

Five officers have been trained to use the drone so far, including knowing how to operate it, but also where they can operate it.