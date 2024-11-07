The Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks men’s football team are taking home the most valuable player and coach of the year awards for a second straight year.

Laurier’s quarterback Taylor Elgersma led the Ontario University Athletics’ (OUA) season in many statistical categories, including his 74.5 pass completion percentage, 2,643 total yards and 330.4 passing yards per game.

He also threw for 20 touchdowns this season, while combining that with the third-most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with six.

He threw for over 400 yards in a game on three separate occasions this year, including a career-best and an OUA season-best 464 yards against Carleton in Laurier’s final regular season game.

He also passed for three or more touchdowns in four contests, including a season-high five against Queen's.

Elgersma becomes the first back-to-back recipient of the award since Tom Dennison in 2002 and 2003.

Coach of the year – again

Laurier’s coach Michael Faulds has been named OUA coach of the year in back-to-back seasons.

Faulds led his team to its first undefeated season since 2005 and just the eighth time overall in its 63-year history.

They topped 300 points in a season for the first time since 2017, backed by an OUA-leading 508 yards per contest.

The team also boasted the conference's leading passer Taylor Elgersma, leading receiver Ethan Jordan, and third-leading rusher in Tanner Nelmes. Their defence was also second in the OUA this season, giving up just 22.5 points per game.

In 10 seasons since taking on the head coach role, Faulds has accumulated a regular season coaching record of 53-33, while his 60 total wins (including playoffs) ranks third all-time in program history.