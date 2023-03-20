Guelph police report 'slow' St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Guelph police are calling it “a slow weekend of St. Patrick’s Day festivities.”

In a media release issued Monday morning, police said one person was arrested for impaired driving and one ticket was issued for loud music over the weekend.

Six tickets were issued for having open alcohol in public.

Guelph police stopped 950 vehicles at ride checks across the city on Friday and Saturday. One person was arrested for impaired driving, while three had their licenses suspended for three days due to the level of alcohol in their system or evidence of drug use, police said.

Meanwhile, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said officers arrested nine people for impaired driving Friday night, but has provided no information on the number of tickets handed out or people arrested at the large street party that took over part of Waterloo’s university district. A WRPS spokesperson said those statistics will not be available until Tuesday afternoon.

Thousands of revellers turned out for the unsanctioned gathering on Friday. At least one person was seen being handcuffed and placed in a WRPS cruiser.