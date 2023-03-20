9 arrested for impaired driving in Waterloo region Friday night

Waterloo regional police say they arrested nine people for impaired driving over the course of nine hours between 6:30 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day and 3:30 a.m. on March 18.

Among those charged is a 53-year-old Cambridge woman, who reportedly left a restaurant in the Hespeler and Dunbar Road area around 7:45 p.m. and got behind the wheel while impaired.

A 38-year-old Waterloo man is also facing charges after someone spotted a car being driven erratically in the area of University Avenue East near Phillip Street around 10:55 p.m.

Around 1 a.m., police arrested a 19-year-old man from Kitchener at a traffic stop in the area of Westmount Road West and Chopin Drive. Police allege he had several open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.