Guelph police make second arrest in baseball bat attack

A second Guelph man has been arrested and charged in relation to a serious assault in March that left the victim with two broken arms and a leg, Guelph police said Tuesday.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on March 23, emergency services were called to a home on Elizabeth Street near Huron Street.

A resident claimed he had seen two men outside near his vehicle and went to confront them when one struck him several times with an aluminum baseball bat, police said.

An investigation revealed the victim was asleep when the two men went into the home and into his bedroom, and started hitting him with the bat.

The victim’s teenage son woke up and tried to intervene, but one of the men allegedly pulled out a knife and held it towards him.

The victim was left with two broken arms and a fractured leg and required several surgeries.

One of the suspects, a 40-year-old Guelph man, was found downtown a week after the incident and was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

A second man was located early in the morning of May 12 at an address on Stone Road East during an unrelated call to police. A 58-year old Guelph man has been charged with aggravated assault, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and being unlawfully in a dwelling.