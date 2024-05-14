City of Kitchener ready to begin revival of Rockway Centre

The City of Kitchener is ready to begin the process of building a new and improved adult centre with the goal of meeting the needs of the city’s aging population.

It’s a project that first came to light nearly 11 years ago.

City council endorsed a staff report on April 29, 2024, with redirection to move ahead with redeveloping the King Street East adult centre. During that meeting, council approved a three-phased approach to advance the redevelopment project, which included a request for information (RFI), community engagement and a request for proposal.

The city has begun that process with a RFI and is seeking input from interested partners to collaborate on a new centre.

“Kitchener’s growing population of older adults deserve a modern, purpose-built facility that is designed to meet their needs and provide a special place to gather and call their own,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a media release. “For years, the greatest strength of Rockway has always been its people—the users, volunteers and staff. This new facility will be an opportunity to take that strength and potentially make it even stronger through collaboration with some other amazing community partners.”

The city is currently exploring two options to redevelop Rockway Centre which include either building a older adult centre on a new site near the current location or building on the current Rockway Centre site at 1405 King St. E.

A decision has yet to be made about where the new centre will be located. The city is looking for a partner to redevelop the centre and hopes the RFI process will help in getting a better understanding of the positions partners may be open to.

The RFI is available on the city’s bids and tenders website. Responses will be accepted until June 6 at 1 p.m.

The new centre would feature accessible and up-to-date amenities like a gymnasium, large multi-purpose rooms, accessible washroom and spaces designed for older adult programing.

How it all began

InFebruary of 2013, eight possible options for the future of Rockway Centre were outlined to a public open house held at the centre where over 150 seniors turned out to learn more about the possibilities for the building.

The city was also working to determine whether the Rockway Centre should be declared a heritage site.

The optionsunder consideration included renovating the existing centre, expanding the building, replacing the facility with a new building on the same site, moving programming for seniors to the Forest Heights Community Centre, erecting a new building on another site and replacing the dedicated senior’s facility with a mixed-use centre.

The options came with a wide range of price tags, ranging from $2 million for renovating the current building to $10 million for building an addition to the existing facility.

During the meeting, users of the facility said change was a necessity as the building had small elevators, oddly placed washrooms and wasn’t fully accessible.

The issue of the future of the centre and its heritage designation were brought back to council in May of 2013, where city councillors voted to look into a public-private partnership for the centre after they reported they didn’t have the funds available for a major renovation.

“We’re still looking at a dedicated seniors’ facility, but we’re looking at it in the context of something different that we haven’t looked at before,” said councillorKelly Galloway-Sealock.

The city had spent $93,000 on consultation and a study outlining possibilities for the facility and for programming aimed at seniors.

After much debate, the committee wanted Rockway Gardensto be designated heritage but did not vote on the building.

At the time, some councillors said a heritage designation would limit private interest in the centre.

Council was set to vote in June on the options presented to them for the future of the centre.

Until that decision, Rockway Centre would be maintained by the city.