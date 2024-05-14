City of Kitchener ready to begin revival of Rockway Centre
The City of Kitchener is ready to begin the process of building a new and improved adult centre with the goal of meeting the needs of the city’s aging population.
It’s a project that first came to light nearly 11 years ago.
City council endorsed a staff report on April 29, 2024, with redirection to move ahead with redeveloping the King Street East adult centre. During that meeting, council approved a three-phased approach to advance the redevelopment project, which included a request for information (RFI), community engagement and a request for proposal.
The city has begun that process with a RFI and is seeking input from interested partners to collaborate on a new centre.
“Kitchener’s growing population of older adults deserve a modern, purpose-built facility that is designed to meet their needs and provide a special place to gather and call their own,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a media release. “For years, the greatest strength of Rockway has always been its people—the users, volunteers and staff. This new facility will be an opportunity to take that strength and potentially make it even stronger through collaboration with some other amazing community partners.”
The city is currently exploring two options to redevelop Rockway Centre which include either building a older adult centre on a new site near the current location or building on the current Rockway Centre site at 1405 King St. E.
A decision has yet to be made about where the new centre will be located. The city is looking for a partner to redevelop the centre and hopes the RFI process will help in getting a better understanding of the positions partners may be open to.
The RFI is available on the city’s bids and tenders website. Responses will be accepted until June 6 at 1 p.m.
The new centre would feature accessible and up-to-date amenities like a gymnasium, large multi-purpose rooms, accessible washroom and spaces designed for older adult programing.
How it all began
InFebruary of 2013, eight possible options for the future of Rockway Centre were outlined to a public open house held at the centre where over 150 seniors turned out to learn more about the possibilities for the building.
The city was also working to determine whether the Rockway Centre should be declared a heritage site.
The optionsunder consideration included renovating the existing centre, expanding the building, replacing the facility with a new building on the same site, moving programming for seniors to the Forest Heights Community Centre, erecting a new building on another site and replacing the dedicated senior’s facility with a mixed-use centre.
The options came with a wide range of price tags, ranging from $2 million for renovating the current building to $10 million for building an addition to the existing facility.
During the meeting, users of the facility said change was a necessity as the building had small elevators, oddly placed washrooms and wasn’t fully accessible.
The issue of the future of the centre and its heritage designation were brought back to council in May of 2013, where city councillors voted to look into a public-private partnership for the centre after they reported they didn’t have the funds available for a major renovation.
“We’re still looking at a dedicated seniors’ facility, but we’re looking at it in the context of something different that we haven’t looked at before,” said councillorKelly Galloway-Sealock.
The city had spent $93,000 on consultation and a study outlining possibilities for the facility and for programming aimed at seniors.
After much debate, the committee wanted Rockway Gardensto be designated heritage but did not vote on the building.
At the time, some councillors said a heritage designation would limit private interest in the centre.
Council was set to vote in June on the options presented to them for the future of the centre.
Until that decision, Rockway Centre would be maintained by the city.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2-hour wildfire evacuation notice issued for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods
A wildfire evacuation alert for some Fort McMurray residents has been updated to a two-hour evacuation notice.
LIVE NOW Sask. RCMP provide update on 'significant' sexual assault, child exploitation investigation
Saskatchewan RCMP are set to provide an update on what the service calls a 'significant' sexual assault and internet child exploitation investigation.
Maximum payout for LifeLabs class-action drops from $150 estimate to $7.86
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
Alice Munro, Nobel literature winner revered as short story master, dead at 92
Nobel laureate Alice Munro, the Canadian literary giant who became one of the world's most esteemed contemporary authors and one of history's most honoured short story writers, has died at age 92.
Latest updates on air quality alerts, and when the smoke may reach Ontario and Quebec
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
American sought after 'So I raped you' Facebook message detained in France on 2021 warrant
An American accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, 'So I raped you,' has been detained in France after a three-year search.
Are these Canada's best restaurants? Annual top 100 list revealed
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
Significant police presence as Israeli flag flies at Ottawa City Hall
The Israeli flag is flying at Ottawa City Hall today to mark the country's national day, with plans to hold a private ceremony to mark Israel's Independence Day. There is a significant police presence at City Hall, including security barriers outside the main doors.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
SUV tumbles down steep embankment near Highway 401
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle tumbled approximately 30 meters down a steep embankment along Highbury Avenue, near Highway 401.
-
Commercial vehicle hits Talbot Street rail overpass
It’s happened again. The Talbot Street rail overpass has claimed another large vehicle.
-
Contractor recounts frantic moments during fatal London, Ont. fire
One person is dead and a second is injured following a blaze in London’s northeast end. Nearly 30 firefighters on eight London Fire Department vehicles arrived at 1600 Nairn Ave. at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Windsor
-
Windsor murder suspect arrested after repeated bail violations
Windsor police bail compliance members have arrested a 24-year-old murder suspect following repeated violations of his bail conditions after he was charged in 2018.
-
Police cruiser and pickup truck collide on Ouellette Avenue
A Windsor police cruiser was involved in a collision with a pickup truck.
-
Missing 41-year-old woman sought by police
Windsor police are asking for help locating a missing 41-year-old woman.
Barrie
-
Retired RCAF jets towed to CFB Borden
Residents in Simcoe County were treated to an unusual sight as recently retired Royal Canadian Air Force jet trainers were towed to their new home at 16 Wing/CFB Borden.
-
Here's how the County of Simcoe proposes pushing residents to participate in organics program
The County of Simcoe is proposing introducing measures to ensure residents participate in its organics program after a recent audit revealed that nearly half of the waste tossed into garbage carts didn't belong there.
-
Thunderstorm rocked Simcoe County with toonie-sized hail, downpours
Simcoe County was under a severe thunderstorm warning with the potential for strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, toonie-sized hail, and heavy downpours on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Human remains identified as missing northeastern Ont. man
The search for a missing northeastern Ontario man has come to a tragic end after his remains were identified.
-
Latest updates on air quality alerts, and when the smoke may reach Ontario and Quebec
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
-
Northwestern Ont. suspect on probation charged with aggravated sexual assault
A sexual assault victim was seriously injured and numerous police officers were attacked in an incident last weekend in northwestern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
-
Significant police presence as Israeli flag flies at Ottawa City Hall
The Israeli flag is flying at Ottawa City Hall today to mark the country's national day, with plans to hold a private ceremony to mark Israel's Independence Day. There is a significant police presence at City Hall, including security barriers outside the main doors.
-
Child dies after being struck by a school bus in Rockland, Ont.
An 11-year-old boy has died after being struck by a school bus while bicycling in Rockland, Ont., according to police.
Toronto
-
2 people injured, one critically, following multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough involving a school bus
Two people have been injured, one critically, in a multi-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Scarborough.
-
$1.6B parts plant for Honda electric vehicle batteries coming to Niagara Region
A Japanese company has announced it will build an approximately $1.6-billion plant in Ontario's Niagara Region that will make a key electric vehicle battery component as part of Honda's supply chain in the province.
-
'Falling apart': Toronto facing $26B infrastructure shortfall to maintain service over next decade
A report adopted by Toronto City Council’s Executive Committee today says the city is staring down a $26 billion shortfall when it comes to maintaining its infrastructure in a state of good repair (SOGR) over the next decade.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Mon Lapin crowned Canada's best restaurant once again
A new magazine ranking has confirmed what most Montrealers already know: the city is home to some of the best restaurants in the country.
-
Montreal businesses apologize after video shows man throw water on sleeping homeless person
Two Montreal businesses are apologizing after a video circulating on social media showed a man throwing water on a homeless person sleeping outside of a Chinatown storefront.
-
Quebec makes its offers to daycare unions as negotiations begin
More than 13 months after the collective agreements expired, Quebec finally tabled its offers to all the unions representing thousands of daycare workers, the office of Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel confirmed on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Halifax restaurant named one of the best in Canada
A Halifax restaurant has been named as one of the best in the country.
-
New Brunswick teen charged with second-degree murder following death of 34-year-old man
A 17-year-old male from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 34-year-old man in the community.
-
'We’re on standby': Team ready to help entangled right whale in Gulf of St. Lawrence
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Winnipeg
-
DNA sample not enough to identify unknown victim of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki: expert
A forensic DNA expert called as a witness in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki testified the DNA of his four victims was found in his apartment. Still, efforts to identify one of the victims were unsuccessful.
-
Manitoba premier to visit areas impacted by wildfire
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew will get a close-up look at the devastation from a large wildfire burning in northern Manitoba Tuesday.
-
Toba Centre getting major facility upgrades
A child advocacy centre will be getting major infrastructure upgrades.
Calgary
-
First-degree murder charge laid in death of Calgary man
A Calgary man has been charged with first-degree murder after human remains were discovered west of the city in April.
-
Calgary's former Rose and Crown to reopen as new pub in summer 2024
Calgary's iconic Rose and Crown pub closed its doors for good last year, but the building will soon be home to another bar.
-
Robot lawn mower being tested out by City of Calgary
The City of Calgary is testing out a robot lawn mower as part of a small-scale pilot program looking at more efficient ways to care for parks.
Edmonton
-
2-hour wildfire evacuation notice issued for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods
A wildfire evacuation alert for some Fort McMurray residents has been updated to a two-hour evacuation notice.
-
U of A associate dean resigns over removal of student protesters from campus
The associate dean of equity, diversity and inclusion in the University of Alberta's faculty of arts resigned Monday over the removal of student protesters from the school's campus, citing an inability to do the job.
-
Oilers to bench Skinner as Pickard takes starter's net in morning skate
The Edmonton Oilers appear to be making a change in net for Game 4 against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
Maximum payout for LifeLabs class-action drops from $150 estimate to $7.86
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
-
Police called in transit bus to help deal with 'hundreds of intoxicated youth' in Port Moody last weekend
A TransLink bus was dispatched to Sasamat Lake in Port Moody Friday night as police dealt with 'hundreds of intoxicated youths at closing time.'
-
ABC councillors vote to loosen Vancouver's gambling moratorium
Vancouver's ruling ABC party has voted to loosen the city's long-standing moratorium on gambling expansions – against the recommendation of health officials, and despite calls to wait and gather feedback from the public.