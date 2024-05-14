Stratford police looking for wanted man

Stratford police are asking for the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Stratford resident, Joshua McCann, for a number of criminal offences.

Police say an outstanding warrant exists for the arrest of McCann. Some of the charges he’s facing include criminal harassment, break and enter, mischief under $5,000, trespass by night and breach of probation from earlier this month.

McCann is described as a while male with a heavy-set build. He is approximately 5’10” and has brown hair and a brown beard with some grey in it.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, they are asked to contact police at

519-271-4141 ext. 2 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.p3tips.com.