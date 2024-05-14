KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Stratford police looking for wanted man

    Stratford police are asking for the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Stratford resident, Joshua McCann, for a number of criminal offences. (Source: Stratford Police) Stratford police are asking for the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Stratford resident, Joshua McCann, for a number of criminal offences. (Source: Stratford Police)
    Share

    Stratford police are asking for the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Stratford resident, Joshua McCann, for a number of criminal offences.

    Police say an outstanding warrant exists for the arrest of McCann. Some of the charges he’s facing include criminal harassment, break and enter, mischief under $5,000, trespass by night and breach of probation from earlier this month.

    McCann is described as a while male with a heavy-set build. He is approximately 5’10” and has brown hair and a brown beard with some grey in it.

    If anyone has information about his whereabouts, they are asked to contact police at

     519-271-4141 ext. 2 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.p3tips.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News