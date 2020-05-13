KITCHENER -- Police in Guelph are warning of strong drugs circulating in the city amid a spike of suspected overdose deaths.

Over a 36-hour period, officers responded to a number of overdose calls, including three deaths that police say are possibly linked to overdoses.

On Wednesday morning, police issued a news release in order to make the public aware of the ongoing health concern.

“Please be aware that substances may be stronger and/or contain substances different than what you’re used to,” the release says in part.

Police also reminding the public that the risk of overdose is decreased by carrying naloxone, never using alone, and starting off with a lower dose and slowly increasing.

That risk can be further reduced by using at the Consumption and Treatment Services Site supervised located at 176 Wyndham Street North, officials say.