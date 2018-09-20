Featured
Guelph Police call man's death suspicious
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 12:37PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 20, 2018 4:10PM EDT
The body of a man was found Thursday near the Speed River.
Police received a report of a man in distress around 7:30 a.m.
He was already dead when first responders found him near Arthur Street and Wellington Street East.
The man was lying on an embankment near the river and a set of railway tracks, but it’s not believed he was ever in the water.
Police are treating the death as suspicious.
The man’s identity will not be released until police are able to contact his family.