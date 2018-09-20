

CTV Kitchener





The body of a man was found Thursday near the Speed River.

Police received a report of a man in distress around 7:30 a.m.

He was already dead when first responders found him near Arthur Street and Wellington Street East.

The man was lying on an embankment near the river and a set of railway tracks, but it’s not believed he was ever in the water.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

The man’s identity will not be released until police are able to contact his family.