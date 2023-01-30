Guelph police arrest man following several reported break-ins

Guelph police said a man was arrested Friday morning after several break and enters were reported in the downtown area.

Police said just before 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Durham Street and Glasgow Street North after a man attempted to enter vehicles in the driveway and then attempted to enter the house, but was unsuccessful.

According to police, he went next door and again attempted unsuccessfully to enter the home.

“While officers were responding to those calls, a male matching the suspect’s description was reported to have entered a home on Raymond Street. He was confronted by the homeowner and fled,” police said in a news release. “Investigation revealed he had also entered a second home on Raymond Street and had entered the shed at a third, stealing a bicycle.”

Officers located the man inside the carport at another home and arrested him.

Police said a quantity of stolen property was recovered, including a large knife hidden in the male’s jacket.

A 36-year-old Guelph man has been charged with four counts of break and enter, five counts of theft, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing break and enter tools and three counts of breaching probation.