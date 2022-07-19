Guelph police appeal to trail users as murder investigation continues

Guelph police are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area of a downtown trail as officers continue to investigate the city’s latest homicide.

In a media release, police said they want to talk to people who might have been in the area of a pathway which runs between Neeve Street and Wyndham Street South – on the south side of the Speed River – between 5:35 a.m. and 9 a.m. on July 11.

On Wednesday July 13, a man’s body was located behind a business near the intersection of Wellington Street East and Wyndham Street South.

Police believe he was killed in a downtown apartment a few days earlier.

A 43-year-old Guelph man is charged with second-degree-murder in the case.

Police believe the two men knew each other and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Guelph police are looking to speak to people who were in this area between 5:35 a.m. and 9 a.m. on July 11, 2022. (Submitted/Guelph Police Service)